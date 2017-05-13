Colo-i-Suva residents take ownership

Update: 6:13PM RESIDENTS of Colo-i-Suva carried out an awareness today aimed at getting members of a community to take ownership of issues that concern their well-being.
They teamed
up with the members of the Fiji Police Force beginning with a cleanup in
conjunction with the Ministry of Health's Fight the Bite campaign where both
young and old picked up rubbish along Princess Road as well as clearing their
homes of possible mosquito breeding places.
Colo-i-suva
Neighborhood Watch Zone Committee, Satish Kumar said they have an active
partnership with officers from their Community Post who are able to link up
with other stakeholders in organizing activities for their members.
"We have an
effective working relationship with the Fiji Police Force and we coordinate a
number of activities aimed at creating awareness about issues concerning our
wellbeing as well as keeping their area crime free," Mr Kumar said.
Southern
Division Community Policing Coordinator Inspector (IP) Sili Maka said today's
turnout has been positive because it shows that the Colo-i-Suva community cares
and is willing to take the first step in keeping their area crime free.
"We do hope
other communities will be encouraged to do the same and we are always ready to
assist".