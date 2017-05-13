Colo-i-Suva residents take ownership

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Residents of Colo-i-Suva with members of the Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:13PM RESIDENTS of Colo-i-Suva carried out an awareness today aimed at getting members of a community to take ownership of issues that concern their well-being.

They teamed up with the members of the Fiji Police Force beginning with a cleanup in conjunction with the Ministry of Health's Fight the Bite campaign where both young and old picked up rubbish along Princess Road as well as clearing their homes of possible mosquito breeding places.

Colo-i-suva Neighborhood Watch Zone Committee, Satish Kumar said they have an active partnership with officers from their Community Post who are able to link up with other stakeholders in organizing activities for their members.

"We have an effective working relationship with the Fiji Police Force and we coordinate a number of activities aimed at creating awareness about issues concerning our wellbeing as well as keeping their area crime free," Mr Kumar said.

Southern Division Community Policing Coordinator Inspector (IP) Sili Maka said today's turnout has been positive because it shows that the Colo-i-Suva community cares and is willing to take the first step in keeping their area crime free.

"We do hope other communities will be encouraged to do the same and we are always ready to assist".