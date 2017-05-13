Update: 6:01PM PACIFIC Energy Kinoya Sea Eagles defeated high flying Army Bears 16-12 in the Vodafone Cup competition.
The match
was played at Suva Grammar School grounds in Nasese today.
Fiji Bati
assistant coach Josefa Rabele said the competition for the young players were
on track to produce more national reps. Premier
Grade: USP Islanders 16-12, Davuilevu Knights 12-14 Makoi Bulldogs, Nabua
Broncos 26-6 Hot Bread Lami Steelers, Topline
Warriors 2-14 Police Sharks, Pacific Energy Kinoya
Sea Eagles 16-12 Army Bears
Reserve Grade: Topline Warriors won by
default over Police Sharks, Nabua
Broncos 14-0 Lami Steelers, USP
Islanders 6-4 City Storms, Davuilevu
Knights 8-16 Makoi Bulldogs, Pacific
Energy Kinoya Sea Eagles 0-30 Army Bears