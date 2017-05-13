Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Vodafone cup competition

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 6:01PM PACIFIC Energy Kinoya Sea Eagles defeated high flying Army Bears 16-12 in the Vodafone Cup competition.

The match was played at Suva Grammar School grounds in Nasese today.

Fiji Bati assistant coach Josefa Rabele said the competition for the young players were on track to produce more national reps.

Premier Grade: USP Islanders 16-12, Davuilevu Knights 12-14 Makoi Bulldogs, Nabua Broncos 26-6 Hot Bread Lami Steelers, Topline Warriors 2-14 Police Sharks, Pacific Energy Kinoya Sea Eagles 16-12 Army Bears

Reserve Grade: Topline Warriors won by default over Police Sharks, Nabua Broncos 14-0 Lami Steelers, USP Islanders 6-4 City Storms, Davuilevu Knights 8-16 Makoi Bulldogs, Pacific Energy Kinoya Sea Eagles 0-30 Army Bears






