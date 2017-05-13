APTC and ABV train women in small business

Update: 5:56PM TWENTY-TWO Fijian women are being trained by the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) in collaboration with the Australian Business Volunteers (ABV) through the Certificate IV in New Small Business program.
A release
by APTC says the participants are pioneer students of the innovative program,
which commenced in April.
The
program aims to develop the skills and knowledge of female entrepreneurs,
supporting them to take their businesses to greater heights.
APTC
Chief Executive Officer Denise O'Brien said APTC is proud to support women
through this course, which is a great opportunity to help develop the
confidence of women engaging in entrepreneurship and provide them with a platform
to share innovative ideas.
The women
participating in the program have entrepreneurial experience in diverse
businesses including floristry, tour operations, gold buying, online sales,
commercial and residential painting, and childcare.
They will
also learn how to plan and manage small business finances, best practices in
promoting their businesses to customers and to effectively manage employees.
The training will be completed in November.