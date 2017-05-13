Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

APTC and ABV train women in small business

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:56PM TWENTY-TWO Fijian women are being trained by the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) in collaboration with the Australian Business Volunteers (ABV) through the Certificate IV in New Small Business program.

A release by APTC says the participants are pioneer students of the innovative program, which commenced in April. 

The program aims to develop the skills and knowledge of female entrepreneurs, supporting them to take their businesses to greater heights.

APTC Chief Executive Officer Denise O'Brien said APTC is proud to support women through this course, which is a great opportunity to help develop the confidence of women engaging in entrepreneurship and provide them with a platform to share innovative ideas.

The women participating in the program have entrepreneurial experience in diverse businesses including floristry, tour operations, gold buying, online sales, commercial and residential painting, and childcare. 

They will also learn how to plan and manage small business finances, best practices in promoting their businesses to customers and to effectively manage employees.

The training will be completed in November.








