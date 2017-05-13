Waimanu road upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waimanu Road gets a facelift. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:44PM MOTORISTS can expect a smoother, safer driving experience along Waimanu Road without having to dodge potholes after major road works will be carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

Approximately 10,000 square metres of existing road, beginning from the Waimanu, Renwick, and Toorak roads intersection and ending at the intersection of Brown and Amy streets, will be milled out and replaced with new asphalt.

FHH Surfacing Manager, Greg Clark said Waimanu Road had been patched extensively in the past, resulting in a rough surface and now in need of urgent repair.

A five-man crew is responsible for traffic management, as the road is reduced to a single lane during the upgrade.

"The travelling public has been excellent to date and adhering to the directions given by traffic management personnel. This helps to keep the travelling public and our work crew safe,' Mr Clark said.

FHH is contracted to implement the Fiji Roads Authority's (FRA) maintenance programme to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.