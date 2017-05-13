Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Waimanu road upgrade

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:44PM MOTORISTS can expect a smoother, safer driving experience along Waimanu Road without having to dodge potholes after major road works will be carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

Approximately 10,000 square metres of existing road, beginning from the Waimanu, Renwick, and Toorak roads intersection and ending at the intersection of Brown and Amy streets, will be milled out and replaced with new asphalt.

FHH Surfacing Manager, Greg Clark said Waimanu Road had been patched extensively in the past, resulting in a rough surface and now in need of urgent repair.

A five-man crew is responsible for traffic management, as the road is reduced to a single lane during the upgrade. 

"The travelling public has been excellent to date and adhering to the directions given by traffic management personnel. This helps to keep the travelling public and our work crew safe,' Mr Clark said.

FHH is contracted to implement the Fiji Roads Authority's (FRA) maintenance programme to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)