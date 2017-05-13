Marine experts explore untouched Lau waters

Update: 5:36PM A TEAM made up of fish and coral experts recently set off for the untouched waters and lush limestone islands of the Northern Lau Group.
The foundation's director
Katy Miller said Vatuvara Private Islands
and the Vatuvara Foundation had partnered with Wildlife Conservation Society to
conduct marine baseline surveys assessing the health of diverse coral reefs 12
months after TC Winston passed through Fiji and caused wide-scale damage.
"This
will be the first scientific survey to be carried out by the Vatuvara
Foundation in these waters," she said.