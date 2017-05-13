Marine experts explore untouched Lau waters

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:36PM A TEAM made up of fish and coral experts recently set off for the untouched waters and lush limestone islands of the Northern Lau Group.

The foundation's director Katy Miller said Vatuvara Private Islands and the Vatuvara Foundation had partnered with Wildlife Conservation Society to conduct marine baseline surveys assessing the health of diverse coral reefs 12 months after TC Winston passed through Fiji and caused wide-scale damage.

"This will be the first scientific survey to be carried out by the Vatuvara Foundation in these waters," she said.