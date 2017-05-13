Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chief graduates in rural stove construction and baking

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:31PM SAQANI chief Ratu Sairusi Daugunu has lauded the Fijian Government and the Fiji National University for taking the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop to rural communities in the country.

The  Buli Saqani  graduated with a certificate in Rural Stove Construction and Baking at Navetau village in Saqani on Friday last week.

"At 75 years old I never thought I would attain a certificate," he said.

"Women at the village were supposed to attend the workshop since they have a bakery," he said.

"I attended ont heir behalf while they attended wcookery workshop and have graduated too today (Friday last week).

"It is a good workshop because it opens up a window of opportunities for those in the rural areas most of whom had dropped out of schools."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)