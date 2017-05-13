Chief graduates in rural stove construction and baking

Update: 5:31PM SAQANI chief Ratu Sairusi Daugunu has lauded the Fijian Government and the Fiji National University for taking the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop to rural communities in the country.
The Buli Saqani graduated with a certificate in Rural Stove Construction and Baking at Navetau
village in Saqani on Friday last week.
"At 75 years old I never thought I would
attain a certificate," he said.
"Women at the village were supposed to attend
the workshop since they have a bakery," he said.
"I attended ont heir behalf
while they attended wcookery workshop and have graduated too today (Friday last
week).
"It is a good workshop because it opens up a window of opportunities
for those in the rural areas most of whom had dropped out of schools."