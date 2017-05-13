Chief graduates in rural stove construction and baking

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Buli Saqani Ratu Sairusi Daugunu recieves his certificate during the graduaiton at Navetau village in Saqani on Friday. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:31PM SAQANI chief Ratu Sairusi Daugunu has lauded the Fijian Government and the Fiji National University for taking the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop to rural communities in the country.

The Buli Saqani graduated with a certificate in Rural Stove Construction and Baking at Navetau village in Saqani on Friday last week.

"At 75 years old I never thought I would attain a certificate," he said.

"Women at the village were supposed to attend the workshop since they have a bakery," he said.

"I attended ont heir behalf while they attended wcookery workshop and have graduated too today (Friday last week).

"It is a good workshop because it opens up a window of opportunities for those in the rural areas most of whom had dropped out of schools."