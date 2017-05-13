Fiji Time: 12:46 AM on Sunday 14 May

Aussie students here to bond

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:27PM THE Australian Indigenous School girls' team is here to strengthen their team bond and skills as they prepare for the International Secondary School Challenge next week.

Coach Renee Palise said the girls have a few days to get together before the big game on Tuesday.

"We picked our team in a national carnival in January and we didn't get together again until we came to Fiji.

"We got three days of training and prepping up our game plan and looking forward to the competition.

"This girls come all over Australia and we still trying to get to know each other so we using this tournament as a form of get together where we can discuss our game plan and structures," Palise said.








