Aussie students here to bond

Update: 5:27PM THE Australian Indigenous School girls' team is here to strengthen their team bond and skills as they prepare for the International Secondary School Challenge next week.
Coach Renee
Palise said the girls have a few days to get together before the big game on
Tuesday.
"We picked our
team in a national carnival in January and we didn't get together again until
we came to Fiji.
"We got three
days of training and prepping up our game plan and looking forward to the
competition.
"This girls come
all over Australia and we still trying to get to know each other so we using
this tournament as a form of get together where we can discuss our game plan
and structures," Palise said.