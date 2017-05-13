Yamacia wins France 7s

Update: 5:18PM YAMACIA 7s team defeated Paris 26-10 to win the Centrale 7s in France yesterday.
In the
semi-finals against Wales they won 19-7 with Semi Nakaira, Kitione Taliga and
Nasoni Tuigaloa with a try each.
Coach David
Dakuitoga said their overall performance was unreal ad they could visualize the
divine intervention of the Holy Spirit.
"That Spirit
unify the boys and we all worked together really hard.
"We played some
very good footy and the boys dug deep to come out victorious.
"We knew we were
going to play against National teams so our communication on defense was on
par.
"The off loads
went well but at times our defense line dropped and the opponents took it to
our advantage line.
"There are still
things to work on but great effort done and also credit to the boys for giving
their all," Dakuitoga said.