Yamacia wins France 7s

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:18PM YAMACIA 7s team defeated Paris 26-10 to win the Centrale 7s in France yesterday.

In the semi-finals against Wales they won 19-7 with Semi Nakaira, Kitione Taliga and Nasoni Tuigaloa with a try each.

Coach David Dakuitoga said their overall performance was unreal ad they could visualize the divine intervention of the Holy Spirit.

"That Spirit unify the boys and we all worked together really hard.

"We played some very good footy and the boys dug deep to come out victorious.

"We knew we were going to play against National teams so our communication on defense was on par.

"The off loads went well but at times our defense line dropped and the opponents took it to our advantage line.

"There are still things to work on but great effort done and also credit to the boys for giving their all," Dakuitoga said.








