Closed audition for Kaila! Star participants

+ Enlarge this image Waqa Delai performs during the Kaila! Star Search audition at the Fiji Times conference room in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:13PM ABOUT 50 Kaila! Star Search participants this morning attended a closed audition at the Fiji Times Office at Butt Street, Suva.

Competition coordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said competition has been very stiff with artists giving their best in order to book a spot in the final 25.

"It has been pretty amazing, knowing that there are a lot of talent out there and that most people are now discovering their passion for dancing and singing," Mr Vakadewavosa said.

The names of the final 25 will be announced during a press conference that will be jointly organised by the Fiji Times and the Hibiscus Events Group Inc.