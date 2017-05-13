Fiji Time: 12:46 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Closed audition for Kaila! Star participants

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 5:13PM ABOUT 50 Kaila! Star Search participants this morning attended a closed audition at the Fiji Times Office at Butt Street, Suva.

Competition coordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said competition has been very stiff with artists giving their best in order to book a spot in the final 25. 

"It has been pretty amazing, knowing that there are a lot of talent out there and that most people are now discovering their passion for dancing and singing," Mr Vakadewavosa said.

The names of the final 25 will be announced during a press conference that will be jointly organised by the Fiji Times and the Hibiscus Events Group Inc.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)