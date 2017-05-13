Closed audition for Kaila! Star participants

Update: 5:13PM ABOUT 50 Kaila! Star Search participants this morning attended a closed audition at the Fiji Times Office at Butt Street, Suva.
Competition coordinator Savuto
Vakadewavosa said competition has been very stiff with artists giving their
best in order to book a spot in the final 25.
"It has been pretty amazing,
knowing that there are a lot of talent out there and that most people are now
discovering their passion for dancing and singing," Mr Vakadewavosa said.
The names of the final 25 will
be announced during a press conference that will be jointly organised by the
Fiji Times and the Hibiscus Events Group Inc.