Fiji Time: 12:46 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians aim number 1 spot

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 4:24PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee says their aim is to finish on top and going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) as the Oceania's number one.

With the announcement of the RWC pool draws, Mckee highlighted their aim is to take top sport as Oceania 1.

Oceania 1 is in pool D alongside Australia, Wales, Georgia and Americas 2, Oceania 2 is in pool C with England, France, Argentina and Americas 2.

"We want to finish off the Pacific Nations Cup as Oceania 1, because looking at the draws I believe that pool C would be a more preferable pool for us," Mckee said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)