Flying Fijians aim number 1 spot

+ Enlarge this image Flying Fijians head coach John Mckee. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:24PM FLYING Fijians head coach John Mckee says their aim is to finish on top and going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) as the Oceania's number one.

With the announcement of the RWC pool draws, Mckee highlighted their aim is to take top sport as Oceania 1.

Oceania 1 is in pool D alongside Australia, Wales, Georgia and Americas 2, Oceania 2 is in pool C with England, France, Argentina and Americas 2.

"We want to finish off the Pacific Nations Cup as Oceania 1, because looking at the draws I believe that pool C would be a more preferable pool for us," Mckee said.