Northland powers on

Update: 3:59PM NORTHLAND rugby team manager Maciu Koroi said the deferment of their match against Nadroga would not dampen nor will it drop the intensity of their training.
With the postponement of the Skipper Cup matches this week,
Northland players gathered at the Republic of the Military Forces (RFMF), Force
Training Group (FTG) gym, earlier today.
"The intensity of the game is increasing and this means we
have to move up the tempo in terms of our training intensity in order to match the
demands of the modern game," Koroi said.
He viewed the deferment of matches as blessing because it
also allowed them more time to prepare.
"Just because we are on break does not mean our training
tempo will decrease, no, it will be either maintained or increased."