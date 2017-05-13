Northland powers on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Northland rugby side after an game at the Nadovu Park in Lautoka. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:59PM NORTHLAND rugby team manager Maciu Koroi said the deferment of their match against Nadroga would not dampen nor will it drop the intensity of their training.

With the postponement of the Skipper Cup matches this week, Northland players gathered at the Republic of the Military Forces (RFMF), Force Training Group (FTG) gym, earlier today.

"The intensity of the game is increasing and this means we have to move up the tempo in terms of our training intensity in order to match the demands of the modern game," Koroi said.

He viewed the deferment of matches as blessing because it also allowed them more time to prepare.

"Just because we are on break does not mean our training tempo will decrease, no, it will be either maintained or increased."