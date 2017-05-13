Charity golf tourney for school furnitures

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:27PM A TOTAL of 120 golfers took to the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa on Friday, for the Rotary Club of Suva fundraiser golf annual tournament called the Charity Golf.

Takings from the tournament will be forwarded to Suva Rotary Club's various projects which included the purchasing of school furniture for schools.

The Rotary Club of Suva charity golf director Kevin McCarthy said the schools they would be prioritising on were the ones affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It was a good day for competition and we were very lucky to have good weather all throughout the day," McCarthy said.

He said their tournament would also be directing a portion of their takings towards the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) Cardiac Unit.

"In terms of participation, it was better than the past years competitions; also teams were very competitive all throughout."