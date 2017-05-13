Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Charity golf tourney for school furnitures

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 2:27PM A TOTAL of 120 golfers took to the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa on Friday, for the Rotary Club of Suva fundraiser golf annual tournament called the Charity Golf.

 Takings from the tournament will be forwarded to Suva Rotary Club's various projects which included the purchasing of school furniture for schools.

The Rotary Club of Suva charity golf director Kevin McCarthy said the schools they would be prioritising on were the ones affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"It was a good day for competition and we were very lucky to have good weather all throughout the day," McCarthy said.

He said their tournament would also be directing a portion of their takings towards the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) Cardiac Unit.

"In terms of participation, it was better than the past years competitions; also teams were very competitive all throughout."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  2. PM leads poll
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Nair joins NFP
  5. Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival
  6. Reddy clarifies comments
  7. 70 and wants to be a lawyer
  8. $500k investment
  9. Price claim
  10. Jane is youngest FJFW designer

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  5. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  6. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)