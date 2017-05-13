Drivers qualifying course for eastern police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief Operations Officer Rusiate Tudravu and the participants of the Eastern Division Drivers course. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:55PM POLICE officers should value and appreciate the efforts put in by the police hierarchy to secure the vehicles.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu stressed this to close to 30 officers from the Eastern Division earlier this week that have been chosen to undergo a drivers qualifying course.

The three week course is designed for the officers to undergo the necessary training to become authorized drivers for the institution.

ACP Tudravu who reminded the officers of the Commissioner of Police's stand on the abuse of police vehicles said there were too many accidents being recorded which needed to stop.

"Qualifying from this course does not give you the authority to drive in a manner where the road rules don't apply to you because of your uniform or because you are driving a police vehicle," he said.

The course is being held at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu and is coordinated in partnership with the Land Transport Authority whereby officers will have to sit the mandatory Defence Driving Course Test as well in order to qualify.