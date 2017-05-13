Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Sunday 14 May

Crime awareness in Raiwai

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 1:42PM RESIDENTS of Raiwai and Raiwaqa are concerned with crimes occurring in these areas so they decided to seek the assistance of the Fiji Police Force and the Community Policing team in creating as much awareness as possible.

The Raiwai Crime Prevention Committee which was set up in March this year has been taking the lead role and actively getting members of the community together to help the Fiji Police Force fight crime. 

Committee chairman Jo Rasilasila said the Committee has been working with the Southern Division Community Policing team to try and raise awareness on the need to keep the Raiwai and Raiwaqa area crime free.

The committee had just completed a six day program whereby in partnership with the Fiji Police and the Fiji Corrections Services, awareness programs were conducted in six locations within the Raiwaqa and Raiwai areas.

"Together we entered these clusters and the officers talked to the communities about sexual offences, drugs, juvenile issues, and other criminal related activities and we were fortunate to have the Fiji Corrections officers present with us so that people heard firsthand the consequences of getting involved in criminal activities," Mr Rasilasila said.

He said their next goal is to have a major launch of the committee's establishment as well as a drive to get more residents to come on board.








