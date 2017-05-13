Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cyclone alert for Fiji cancelled

REPEKA NASIKO
Saturday, May 13, 2017

Update: 1:23PM THE tropical cyclone alert for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled as the centre of TC Ella has tracked north westwards further away from Fiji.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, TC Ellawas located about 285km north-northeast of Cikobia. 

TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie directly far north of Vanua Levu from the early hours of Sunday.

On this track it is expected to lie about 230km north of Cikobia at midnight tonight and about 240km north-northwest of Cikobia at midday tomorrow.

Though damaging gale force winds are no longer expected for the northern parts of the country, a strong wind warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Northern Lau group.

Strong southeast winds with an average speed of 40km per hour and gusts 60km per hour with occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)