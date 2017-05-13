Cyclone alert for Fiji cancelled

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The tropical cyclone alert for Fiji has been cancelled. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:23PM THE tropical cyclone alert for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled as the centre of TC Ella has tracked north westwards further away from Fiji.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, TC Ellawas located about 285km north-northeast of Cikobia.

TC Ella is predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie directly far north of Vanua Levu from the early hours of Sunday.

On this track it is expected to lie about 230km north of Cikobia at midnight tonight and about 240km north-northwest of Cikobia at midday tomorrow.

Though damaging gale force winds are no longer expected for the northern parts of the country, a strong wind warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Northern Lau group.

Strong southeast winds with an average speed of 40km per hour and gusts 60km per hour with occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.