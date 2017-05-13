Cyclone alert for Fiji cancelled

Update: 1:23PM THE tropical cyclone alert for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands has been cancelled as the centre of TC Ella has tracked north westwards further away from Fiji.
According to the
Fiji Meteorological Services, TC Ellawas located about 285km north-northeast of
Cikobia.
TC Ella is
predicted to maintain a westward track and expected to lie directly far north
of Vanua Levu from the
early hours of Sunday.
On this track it
is expected to lie about 230km north of Cikobia at midnight tonight and about
240km north-northwest of Cikobia at midday tomorrow.
Though damaging
gale force winds are no longer expected for the northern parts of the country, a
strong wind warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and
Northern Lau group.
Strong southeast
winds with an average speed of 40km per hour and gusts 60km per hour with
occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.