Church pastors start revival crusade for province

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 13, 2017

ABOUT 100 pastors from the Assemblies of God church presbytery in the North have begun gathering at Naduri Village, Macuata, for a spiritual cleansing campaign.

The church's Northern Division presbyter Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said in an interview the campaign was part of the church's mission in the North to reclaim the three provinces to Christ.

Mr Qalomaiwasa said church pastors began gathering at Naduri Village from Tuesday.

"The pastors will fast for the province of Macuata and its people during the 40 days and 40 nights, which are biblically symbolical of Jesus fasting for the same period before His crucifixion," he said.

"Bringing the mission to Naduri is special for the church because the village is the chiefly seat of the Tui Macuata, who is the paramount chief of the province.

"Our pastors will be billeted at a hall in the village. We are thankful to the village and the people of Macuata for opening their doors to us for this event."

Mr Qalomaiwasa said they would have a similar program at Somosomo, Taveuni, and Wailevu, Cakaudrove, after the Macuata crusade.

In February this year the church had a spiritual revival crusade in the province of Bua. This involved removal of objects used for witchcraft and sorcery from villages.








