Be active, say elders

/ Front page / News

HAVING a responsive community during natural disasters is a must, say elders of Naduri Village, Macuata.

Speaking during the "Child Centred Disaster Risk Reduction workshop" this week, 74-year-old Marika Nasari said the biggest cyclone he had ever encountered was Hurricane Bebe in 1972.

Mr Nasari said the disaster struck on a Sunday afternoon in October when all villagers were at home.

"The first thing I remember that is hardly done nowadays is the village headman going around that afternoon with the traditional kacikaci announcements in the village, instructing everyone to stay in their homes," he said.

"Before this the village headman had been having his rounds of kacikaci in the village a few days before Hurricane Bebe set in, warning people to prepare and take precautionary measures.

"Luckily when the storm blew over only six homes were damaged."

Mr Nasari and other elders at the workshop said the village system at the time was respected and no one dared to go against the instructions of the headman.

Another villager, 68-year-old Adi Nomai Moqeibau, said people in villages had changed and chose to question calls from the vanua.

Adi Nomai said even getting villagers together for a traditional obligation nowadays was too difficult because people chose to go their own way.

The workshop was organised by Save the Children Fiji.