Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Be active, say elders

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, May 13, 2017

HAVING a responsive community during natural disasters is a must, say elders of Naduri Village, Macuata.

Speaking during the "Child Centred Disaster Risk Reduction workshop" this week, 74-year-old Marika Nasari said the biggest cyclone he had ever encountered was Hurricane Bebe in 1972.

Mr Nasari said the disaster struck on a Sunday afternoon in October when all villagers were at home.

"The first thing I remember that is hardly done nowadays is the village headman going around that afternoon with the traditional kacikaci announcements in the village, instructing everyone to stay in their homes," he said.

"Before this the village headman had been having his rounds of kacikaci in the village a few days before Hurricane Bebe set in, warning people to prepare and take precautionary measures.

"Luckily when the storm blew over only six homes were damaged."

Mr Nasari and other elders at the workshop said the village system at the time was respected and no one dared to go against the instructions of the headman.

Another villager, 68-year-old Adi Nomai Moqeibau, said people in villages had changed and chose to question calls from the vanua.

Adi Nomai said even getting villagers together for a traditional obligation nowadays was too difficult because people chose to go their own way.

The workshop was organised by Save the Children Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)