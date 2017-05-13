Disaster plan set

/ Front page / News

COMMITTEE representatives of interest groups within Naduri Village, Macuata, gathered this week to develop the community disaster risk management plan.

At a "Child Centred Disaster Risk Reduction" workshop organised by the Save the Children Fiji, villagers identified hazards within the village boundary and responsive methods during natural disasters.

Participants identified emergency pathways and strategies to access the evacuation centre at Naduri District School, located half a kilometre away.

STCF north officer Tevita Tokalauvere told villagers casualties could be avoided if they knew how to respond to situations during natural disasters.

"Therefore communities need to be prepared and to know what hazards they have in their communities and the measures that need to be taken to avoid dangers posed by these hazards," he said. "According to communities we visited after Severe TC Winston most people knew the hazards in their environment such as rivers and the sea, but they did not know how to respond to the dangers they faced during a disaster.

"Thus being prepared and knowing what to do is a task that you as members of interest groups in your villagers will educate your people on."

Mr Tokalauvere said community profiling was an important part of the exercise to measure the effects of natural disasters in communities and most importantly formulate a response after natural disasters.