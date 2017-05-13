Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Minister hands out cultural instruments

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, May 13, 2017

THE Ministry of Education handed over musical instruments to the Nausori Multi Cultural Centre yesterday.

In handing over the instruments to the centre representatives, the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy, said culture played an important part in education in the country.

Nausori Cultural Centre administrator Anajan Maharaj said they were grateful for the assistance provided to them by the ministry because it would really help them in their services.

She said the centre held different classes for students and they were hoping with this assistance more students would join the centre.

"Currently we have 19 students enrolled for harmonium classes, 15 for dance classes, six for tabla classes and five students for yoga classes," Ms Maharaj said.

"We also have sewing classes for the ladies and the responses we have been getting from people have been encouraging.

"We are also in the process of introducing Tae kwon do classes for our members."

Eight sets of guitars, four sets of harmoniums and tabla skins were some of the items gifted to the cultural centre.








