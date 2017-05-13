Engine a boost for Jone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Josefa Vodorokonai the PA Tailevu with Jone Waqaituinayau during the handing over of the 23 feet fiberglass boat with the outboard yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

SIXTY-YEAR-OLD Jone Waqaituinayau was a proud man on Thursday after being gifted a 60 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine by the Government of Fiji.

Mr Waqaituinayau, who has been fishing for the past 30 years, said he was grateful for the support shown by the Government in helping small businessman like him in the country.

"I wrote a proposal to the relevant authorities in October last year and they have responded to me by gifting me this engine," he said.

"As part of the proposal I bought a 23 foot fibreglass boat worth $9300 on my own and I needed assistance with an engine."

Mr Waqaituinayau, who has a stall at the Suva Fish Market, said he was able to earn around $300 a week by selling about 80 bundles of fish.

In handing over the outboard engine, provincial administrator for Rewa Kelepi Kubunameca said this was one of the fishing projects where there was a partnership between the public and the Fiji Government.

"This project called the 'Nacoka and Nabau Project" is to help people living in poverty. This boat will be used by the fishermen alongside the Suva area and the market will be provided by Mr Waqaituinayau," he said.

"The response we get from the public is very good because it will boost employment. The ban on beach-der-mer diving has given a chance for fishermen to focus more on fishing now. This will help employ unemployed youths in Suva."