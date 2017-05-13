Military hopeful in pageant race

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji contestant Sheenal Swastika. Picture: Niyaaz Dean

SHE eventually wants to join the military after she completes her final year of law school but for now Labasa born Sheenal Swastika believes pageants are an important tool to build confidence.

The 22-year-old law student at the University of Fiji said she wanted the opportunity to promote Fiji's physical beauty and its creative arts.

"I find the natural tropical beauty, which is the ocean, marine life and the greenery together with creative arts that my brothers and sisters possess. For instance, the traditional dances and the weaving and the way it is done is so fascinating," Ms Swastika said.

"I feel this needs to be shared with the world."

One of 15 contestants who are now in training to compete for the MWF title at the Grand Pacific Hotel on June 10, Ms Swastika said personal identity was an issue she would like to highlight in the lead-up to the competition.

"The most challenging issue young women face is about making an identity for themselves. They are either engrossed with family life or undermined by their partners. Women are often identified by their husbands," she said.

"It's high time women step up and take up important roles in our society. For example Fiji hasn't had a female prime minister. This could be something an educated and passionate woman can achieve."

The law student, who has a plan mapped out for her future, said she studied law to fulfil her father's dream for her.

"I'm the first person in my family to attain a degree qualification. I'm fulfilling my dad's dream. I plan to join the RFMF as a chief legal officer in future," she said.

Ambitious and not afraid to show it, Sheenal came third at last year's Hibiscus Festival, which the reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn eventually won.

"My idea of beauty is the passion that truly comes from the heart for the good of others. It was the beauty of the heart of Julia Moley that she founded Miss World competition to help the children of the world," she said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the best version of myself in the Miss World Fiji competition. Also meeting new people and having new experiences."