Two quizzed over drug find

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, May 13, 2017

POLICE have questioned two people for allegedly planting marijuana in the back yard of a residence in Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had released the two after questioning them at the weekend.

It is understood that police uprooted the plants believed to be marijuana from Batinikama on Saturday.

No further details were provided regarding this incident.

But residents in Batinikama, who preferred not to be named, said police combed the area on Saturday and arrested the two after the discovery of the suspected plants.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, an investigation into the death of a Savusavu resident is yet to be completed. Ms Naisoro said police had yet to wrap up investigations.

She did not elaborate on the details of the case.

But, she said, results of the investigations would be sent to a resident magistrate for inquest.

The man, who lived alone, is believed to have been dead inside his Delainabalili house for a few days before neighbours were alerted.

The incident happened two weeks ago.








