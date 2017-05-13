Plea for patience

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu, centre, hands over two rice harvesters in Dreketi. Farmers in Labasa had raised their concerns on non-availability of harvesters. PICTURE: FILE

THE Ministry of Agriculture has called on farmers to be patient as it has only two rice harvesters in Labasa.

Responding to farmers' concerns that Government was not serious with its intention to grow the rice industry, a statement from the ministry said with the available resources, the ministry was trying its best to attend to all requests from farmers.

Labasa farmer Bal Raj had earlier complained he could not harvest his matured rice farm because of unavailability of rice harvesters.

But the ministry clarified rice harvesters were being used by other farmers rostered in the harvesting list.

"The ministry also has to consider the maturity of the rice paddy, weather condition and weeds on the farm before harvesting is done," the statement said.

"In this case, the ministry staff were continuously liaising with the complainant who was advised that harvesting will be done according to the planned harvesting list.

"It is unfortunate that the complainant raised the issue with the media because harvesting was done on the same day as scheduled."

Mr Raj labelled the ministry's comments as unsatisfactory.

"Having scarcity of resources is besides the point and the ministry has encouraged farmers to plant rice and it should be ready to harvest rice when crops are ready," he said.

"Farmers have done their part in planting rice and it is only fitting that Government keep their part of the understanding and harvest them when they are ready.

"If we need to produce more rice then the ministry needs to ensure that adequate machineries are available to assist farmers."