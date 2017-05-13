Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Saturday 13 May

Claims of high rent costs, 'pathetic' conditions

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 13, 2017

A FIJI National University Lautoka campus lecturer is concerned about landlords taking advantage of desperate students looking for accommodation.

While speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations with Minister for Finance Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Education lecturer Semisi Botaki claimed some landlords in Natabua were not providing students with proper living quarters but were charging a large amount of money for rent.

"We've seen quite a huge increase in the number of enrolments at our campus especially after the introduction of the TELS program," he said.

"We have a lot of students who come from rural areas and what they do is they find flats and agree to share the accommodation.

"However, the problem is that they can't find a suitable area or house to live in.

"The space and the whole accommodation are not suitable for students.

"There are some landlords who take in seven to eight students but are not providing good living conditions."

He claimed some of the houseowners were making $1000 to $1500 each month from the students without meeting proper landlord requirements.

The FNU lecturer requested Government to carry out an inquiry into the issue.

"I suggest that someone from the Commerce Commission look into the matter because our students are not being taken care of properly.

"The conditions of some of the flats are quite pathetic and are not suitable for the students."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the ministry would look into the issue.








