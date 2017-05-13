A-G: 'Professional' counsellors needed

/ Front page / News

WHILE there is a need for more counsellors in the country, it is also important that they are professionally trained.

This was the response from Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Saiyed-Khaiyum to Empower Pacific CEO Patrick Morgam's request for more funding in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Empower Pacific is a Lautoka-based NGO that is contracted to provide counselling and support services to the Health Ministry at hospitals and health centres.

During his submission at Natabua High School on Wednesday, Mr Morgam outlined some of the challenges the NGO faced.

"We have 45 full-time staff employed throughout Fiji and we receive $20,000 from the Social Welfare Department and $100,000 from the Health Ministry," he said.

"We provide counselling services and are contracted to the Health Ministry to provide counselling and social services for patients and pregnant mothers.

"We see about 20,000 people, it is a big number and we rely on donor funds and the donors are now telling us that they can't fund us anymore."

The CEO added one of its biggest donors since 2006, the Australian Government, had asked for Empower Pacific to seek funding from the Fijian Government.

Mr Morgam said his request for more funds from Government would also allow Empower Pacific to provide counselling to school students.

"Government has teachers providing counselling in schools but they are not able to provide proper counselling, we have professional counsellors who can provide that service."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged the comments made by the CEO and said it reflected views on the ground.

"I completely agree with you, we need to have more trained counsellors but we need access to professional counsellors," he said.

"In a lot of schools that we went to, students said to us that they needed more professional counselling services.

"I don't know the professional counselling services you provide whether all of them are qualified counsellors but I bet you won't be able to provide those services to the whole of Fiji."

The A-G added during budget consultations in schools in Suva, not a single student put his or her hand up when he asked if anyone was interested in pursuing a career as a counsellor.

"Many people do not see those professions as good career paths.

"How many parents would encourage children to become professional counsellors?

"We need to have a cultural change particularly as parents and grandparents in what we encourage our children and grandchildren to study."