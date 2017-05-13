Students ask for library

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS from Nadarivatu High School have asked Government to construct a school library to allow students access to books and research material.

During the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations in Tavua College, student Arieta Bose, said their library was destroyed in a fire last year.

"It is almost one-and a-half years now we have not been able to do research and other important stuff because it got burnt after STC Winston," she said.

"We humbly request if assistance can be given to rebuild our library so that research and other important stuff can be attended to and we can be on par with other students around Fiji."

She added the school did not have a computer lab that could be an alternative to research so they were confined to using textbooks and travels to town.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they would accept the submission for consideration in the next budget.