Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students ask for library

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, May 13, 2017

STUDENTS from Nadarivatu High School have asked Government to construct a school library to allow students access to books and research material.

During the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations in Tavua College, student Arieta Bose, said their library was destroyed in a fire last year.

"It is almost one-and a-half years now we have not been able to do research and other important stuff because it got burnt after STC Winston," she said.

"We humbly request if assistance can be given to rebuild our library so that research and other important stuff can be attended to and we can be on par with other students around Fiji."

She added the school did not have a computer lab that could be an alternative to research so they were confined to using textbooks and travels to town.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they would accept the submission for consideration in the next budget.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)