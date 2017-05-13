Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Saturday 13 May

Funds abuse

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 13, 2017

THERE were cases of mismanagement of funds at the Fiji National University in the past, says Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations with FNU students in Lautoka, he said Government and the FNU council had been working closely to prevent any future misuse of funds.

"FNU did have some mismanagement issues in the past," he said.

"They need to be addressed. We have had discussions with the FNU council and there were some anomalies which need to be rectified. We need to do some rationalisation of the university."

He said the appointment of a vice-chancellor was part of Government's ongoing changes at the university.

"Hopefully the new VC and the FNU council will work on rectifying these issues that need to be addressed immediately,"

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed the university received an allocation of $57.8 million in last year's budget.

"$45 million goes to operating costs and $13m goes to the capital expenditure. So $45m goes into salaries and capital is for buying chemical lab equipment and building infrastructure."








