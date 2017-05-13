Request for indoor facility

/ Front page / News

A SUBMISSION has been made to the Ministry of Economy for the construction of an indoor stadium in the Western Division.

While making submissions at the 2017-2018 National Budget consultations, a University of Fiji student made a plea to Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, on the need for the indoor court, similar to the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

"Right now in the Western Division, there is no indoor gymnasium or basketball or volleyball court," said the first year student.

"When it rains athletes have to play in the rain or postpone games."

He said there was a need for an indoor facility that could protect players from the elements.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said they would take the submission into consideration.