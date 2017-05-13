Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Improve process

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 13, 2017

THE Fiji National University needs to improve its screening process of lecturers before making any appointments, says Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He said there had been instances in the past where the university had recruited unsuitable lecturers.

"At the end of the day, those decisions are made by the university, they are the ones who appoint the lecturers," he said.

"This is the screening of the lecturer and that obviously needs to be sharpened by the (FNU) council.

"Even with Fijian lecturers, we will be able to measure their performance too because sometimes you can get the wrong ones too.

"It is not just a question of expatriates versus Fijian lecturers."

He said the recruitment process would be based on the open merit recruitment system which all government departments had also implemented.

"The recruitment must be done on merit.

"Just because they are Fijians doesn't mean they are good at doing the job.

"The argument should be whether the right people are being recruited or not.

"Whether they are expatriates or not.

"The FNU council needs to ensure they are hiring the right people and whether they have the appropriate skill sets."








