A-G: Only the best people

+ Enlarge this image Students with lecturers of FNU Lautoka campus during the National Budget Consultations at FNU Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

LECTURERS and students of the Fiji National University Lautoka campus questioned the recruitment of expatriates during a national budget consultation with Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday.

In response, the minister said Government was not responsible for the recruitment process.

However, he said, the decision was not a question of whether it was a foreigner or a local, but of experience.

"We don't do the recruiting. We give the money, they do the recruiting.

"We have of course noticed ourselves that in the past there were some people who were recruited that perhaps should not have been recruited.

"We have raised this with the university and we hope with the new VP and various other people on the FNU council will improve that."

He said Government would prefer only the best people were chosen to teach university students than appointing underqualified people.

"The appointment of expatriates is not necessarily a bad thing.

"If they have the right skill set, then they are good to buy, in particular, when you don't have enough locals to do the job.

"I would rather be taught by an expatriate or a foreigner over a Fijian lecturer if that expatriate is better than the local.

"That really is how it's done and there is no argument about that."