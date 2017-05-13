Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 13, 2017

FORMER Cabinet minister Pio Tikoduadua has made claims that apart from health issues, one of the key reasons he had decided to leave Government was because of what he claimed was the "undemocratic" nature of the FijiFirst party.

He made the comment while speaking at the National Federation Party's working committee meeting in Rakiraki Village last Saturday.

"Principles are preached but not practised and this very much contradicts and goes against the grain of what I believe in," he said.

"All the decisions are retained with two people all the time.

"It is a privilege that they keep and privilege that they practice but it's something that they don't share."

"Democracy is the people. Democracy is not two and then they make the rest of the Government endorse it and they do not have any say in what gets written up.

"So it means that there is no listening and when there is no listening there is no democracy."

He added people had been under "oppressive rule" for the past 10 years and the on-going rules and regulations being forced on to the people could only be turned around by the populace.

"The ball is in the people's court. You know what is happening, so don't let it happen again."

Questions sent to FijiFirst party leader Mr Bainimarama and FijiFirst party secretary Mr Sayed-Khaiyum on May 6 and again on Thursday on the comments made by Mr Tikoduadua, remain unanswered.








