THE FijiFirst Government has "betrayed" the people of Fiji by breaking its manifesto promise to "continue to place zero VAT on powdered milk, rice, edible oil, tin fish, flour, sharps and medicines", says National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

Speaking at the party's working committee meeting in Rakiraki Village last Saturday, Prof Prasad claimed the high cost of living had impacted on ordinary workers and those living on or below the poverty line.

"Today, ask anyone about free medicine, free water and free electricity and all the provisions that were offered before election — what is the state of the implementation of those promises — and people will tell you they are reeling under the extreme high cost of living," he claimed.

The NFP leader said during visits to communities around the country, he was disturbed by the level of desperation expressed by the people and also by what he had seen.

"Never in the history of this country have we had a cost of living situation where people are actually crying for help.

"And this is a Government which promised in their manifesto they will keep zero VAT on six basic food items.

"In the last budget they put 9 per cent VAT on those items. They broke a promise they made to the people of this country.

"The people feel cheated by this Government when it comes to cost of living and we are listening to the people."

Prof Prasad said the NFP had embarked on a "listening campaign" where they would go around the country to capture the concerns, views and suggestions of the people as they prepared for the 2018 General Election.

Questions sent to the FijiFirst party leader and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and FijiFirst party secretary, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum about the comments made by Prof Prasad on May 6 and again on Thursday remain unanswered.