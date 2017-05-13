Colanaudolu denies offence

/ Front page / News

A MAN who allegedly raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl at Loloma Beach in Pacific Harbour, Deuba last year has again denied committing the alleged offence.

Josua Colanaudolu, who is facing 12 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder, appeared before Justice Salesi Temo yesterday.

The charges were recently amended from 24 counts to 12 counts by the prosecution.

The 12 offences he has been charged with happened between 1998 and 2016.

He is standing trial for the alleged offence.

The amended information was read to Mr Colanaudolu before the trial began yesterday to which he indicated he understood but pleaded not guilty to all.

The prosecution opened their case yesterday afternoon. The trial is expected to progress from next Monday. Mr Colanaudolu is charged with one count of abduction, two counts of rape and one count of murder for the death of a 14-year-old girl in Navua last year.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney had earlier stated the alleged conduct of the accused resulted in the death of the victim.

The court was earlier told that between March 13 and 14 last year, the accused was alleged to have forcefully taken the victim and carried her to Loloma Beach for his own alleged sexual purposes.

It is alleged that during the abduction, the accused struck the victim's head with his elbow and allegedly threw her over a fence where the victim landed on her head. It is also alleged that these violent acts caused widespread injuries to the victim's head and brain that resulted in her death.

Mr Colanaudolu has been further remanded in custody. The trial continues before Justice Temo next week.