Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FEA to carry out repairs on substation

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, May 13, 2017

THE Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) will be carrying out replacement works as part of its Monasavu hydro-electric power scheme half-life refurbishment this weekend.

FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said the works would involve replacing the 132,000V circuit breaker at the 132Kv/33kV Vuda Zone substation.

He said they would also simultaneously carry out repairs and maintenance work on the 132kV Nadarivatu-Vuda transmission line this Sunday.

"The new circuit breaker at the Vuda substation will be connected and commissioned this weekend from 6am to 6pm.

"In order to carry out this replacement, FEA engineers will need to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Nadarivatu Power Station to the Vuda substation," Mr Patel said.

He said the replacement of the old circuit breaker with the new one would reduce the power outages caused by lightning strikes.

"This will mean that FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa and Nadarivatu hydro power stations to the Western Division.

"During this time, we will rely on our diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda and Rakiraki to supply electricity to our Western Division customers from Namatakula to Waimecia in Rakiraki."

Mr Patel said the available diesel generation capacity in the Western Division was not sufficient to meet the power demand of all the customers in the Western Division on Sunday.

"As a result, the FEA will be adopting a rotational planned power outage in certain areas in order to meet the supply and demand," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)