FEA to carry out repairs on substation

THE Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) will be carrying out replacement works as part of its Monasavu hydro-electric power scheme half-life refurbishment this weekend.

FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said the works would involve replacing the 132,000V circuit breaker at the 132Kv/33kV Vuda Zone substation.

He said they would also simultaneously carry out repairs and maintenance work on the 132kV Nadarivatu-Vuda transmission line this Sunday.

"The new circuit breaker at the Vuda substation will be connected and commissioned this weekend from 6am to 6pm.

"In order to carry out this replacement, FEA engineers will need to de-energise the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Nadarivatu Power Station to the Vuda substation," Mr Patel said.

He said the replacement of the old circuit breaker with the new one would reduce the power outages caused by lightning strikes.

"This will mean that FEA will not be able to transmit electricity from the Wailoa and Nadarivatu hydro power stations to the Western Division.

"During this time, we will rely on our diesel power stations at Sigatoka, Qeleloa, Nadi, Vuda and Rakiraki to supply electricity to our Western Division customers from Namatakula to Waimecia in Rakiraki."

Mr Patel said the available diesel generation capacity in the Western Division was not sufficient to meet the power demand of all the customers in the Western Division on Sunday.

"As a result, the FEA will be adopting a rotational planned power outage in certain areas in order to meet the supply and demand," he said.