Pita in inaugural Polynesian festival

+ Enlarge this image Pita Sevutia Daveta will compete for the inaugural Mr Polynesia Pacifica Australia 2017, which will be held in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Supplied

FIJIAN Pita Sevutia Daveta is one of 10 Pacific Islanders competing today at the inaugural Mr Polynesia Pacifica Australia 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

The participants are using this platform to raise awareness on Pacific Islander men's mental health.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Vatoa in the Lau Group, says he enjoys spending his spare time in the gym.

That was where he met Winston Princeton Masoe-Galo, one of the running contestants for Samoa, who opened the gateway and encouraged him to join Mr Polynesia Pacifica.

"It is a worthy cause that supports and raises mental awareness among South Pacific Islanders, especially men dealing with depression," Mr Daveta said.

"I always wanted to be involved in my own culture and tradition while learning and engaging with people of similar but unique cultures around the South Pacific islands," he said.

"Through this journey, we continue to learn and understand each other's culture thus creating a sense of belonging and brotherhood."

Mr Daveta said he was losing part of his culture to western influences and the competition was an eye-opener, allowing him to go back to his roots and re-learn his own culture and traditions.

"Also, teaming up with my fellow islander brothers, we continue to raise mental awareness to highlight the importance of sharing any issue or problems with others you trust. It can be a friend, family member or even a professional."

Mr Daveta joins nine other pacific islanders from Samoa, Tonga, Maori, Tokelau and Niue.

The gala dinner event which will be held tonight is expected to gather more than 800 people.

Mr Daveta is being sponsored by Bayvick Designs for the pageant, with contributions from renowned Fijian designers with the likes of Haus of Koila, Hupfeld Hoerder and Tongan weaver Sione Maileseni.

"My main sponsor though is Bayvick Designs and our culture is the centre of his work.

"It gives me pride to be supported by him and to also wear his clothing."