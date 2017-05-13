/ Front page / News

WHILE Tropical Cyclone Ella poses no direct threat to Fiji, the Fiji Meteorological Service has advised that people remain alert and cautious for the next 48 hours.

In a briefing yesterday, FMS senior scientific officer Stephen Meke said TC Ella remains a Category 2 system.

"As of 3pm today (yesterday) it was located 305km still to the north-east of Cikobia," he said.

"Now it has moved further North and we expect the track to move south-west."

"Then it will not have any direct threat to Fiji."

He added those on Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands were to continue listening to alerts from the weather office.

"Damaging gale force winds that we were anticipating for those in the North has been reduced only to strong winds."

He added in its current projected track, TC Ella was unlikely to affect Rotuma.

"For Rotuma, it's still a fair distance away.

"If it continues to move north-west then we will issue the warnings for Rotuma accordingly, but at the moment the current track that we have, TC Ella is most likely to move in between Fiji and Rotuma."