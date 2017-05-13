Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to reject Bills

Mere Naleba
Saturday, May 13, 2017

OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa called on the people of Rotuma to strongly reject two Bills that are before Parliament.

Ro Teimumu said as many Rotumans were out celebrating Rotuma Day today, they should stand united in protecting their island home.

The two Bills — No.6 and No.7 of 2015 — were earmarked to replace the 89-year-old Rotuma Act and the 57-year-old Rotuma Lands Act.

The Bills were tabled in Parliament last year.

Changes proposed include the composition of the Council of Rotuma and establishing a forum for the people of Rotuma.

"Rotuma plays a very important part in Fiji's history and you as Rotumans have the indigenous right to fulfil your traditional cultural role and nurture your resources," Ro Teimumu said.

"Rotuma, its environmental and cultural resources are your sole responsibility to decide upon.

"No one from the outside world has the right to impose their arbitrary will over you or deny your indigenous right."

Ro Teimumu also wished all Rotumans a happy Rotuma Day.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)