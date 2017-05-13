Call to reject Bills

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa called on the people of Rotuma to strongly reject two Bills that are before Parliament.

Ro Teimumu said as many Rotumans were out celebrating Rotuma Day today, they should stand united in protecting their island home.

The two Bills — No.6 and No.7 of 2015 — were earmarked to replace the 89-year-old Rotuma Act and the 57-year-old Rotuma Lands Act.

The Bills were tabled in Parliament last year.

Changes proposed include the composition of the Council of Rotuma and establishing a forum for the people of Rotuma.

"Rotuma plays a very important part in Fiji's history and you as Rotumans have the indigenous right to fulfil your traditional cultural role and nurture your resources," Ro Teimumu said.

"Rotuma, its environmental and cultural resources are your sole responsibility to decide upon.

"No one from the outside world has the right to impose their arbitrary will over you or deny your indigenous right."

Ro Teimumu also wished all Rotumans a happy Rotuma Day.