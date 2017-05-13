Fiji Time: 1:27 PM on Saturday 13 May

SSPHL: Health sector improving

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, May 13, 2017

FIJI'S health care sector is fast approaching a higher level, bringing tertiary care to the doorsteps of Fijians.

This is the view of Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide speciality treatment to Fijians.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said many times it was ineffective to have even free medical treatment overseas.

"The patient must be medically fit to travel and in many advanced countries the insurance companies insist that the patient must be treated as far as possible in the same country when medical services are available," he said.

Prof Munibhargav said when surgeries were performed in Fiji, patients and their relatives were acquainted with the climate, culture and the food.

SSPHL is bringing specialists from India to perform open heart, neuro and orthopedic surgeries in the country starting on Monday.

Open heart and neuro surgeries will be performed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks while hip and knee replacement surgeries will be done at the Lautoka Hospital for a week.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL Fiji team via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.








