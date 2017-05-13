Stage set for music award extravaganza

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FPRA Guitar awards judges, from left, Apakuki Nalawa, Inoke 'Knox' Kalounisiga and jazz great Tom Mawi at the FPRA office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THIS year's Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual music awards tonight is expected to be much bigger and better from past years' shows.

This after the response from the general public has been overwhelming with only 20 tickets left from the 200 available.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said tickets were selling fast and they didn't want people to rush in at the last moment looking for tickets.

"There are 20 tables for the public. Our preparations have been fantastic and we are looking forward for tomorrow (today). The stage is set and the production team has been working tirelessly to get everything sorted out," Vulakoro said.

"We are doing our dress rehearsal today and we expect an exciting night tomorrow. We have seen great support for our local artistes and the build-up to the event has been progressing well."

According to Vulakoro, more than 400 guests are expected to attend the music industry's biggest night.

"We here at FPRA want to thank all our sponsors, our partners and people who have contributed to support our cause for artistes in the country. It is a night for musicians, composers and singers. It is a night to recognise their talents and contributions in the music industry in the country," she said.

The awards will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva from 7pm.