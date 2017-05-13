Saga over chiefly title

/ Front page / News

A FACTION in Nawaka Village, Nadi, conducted a second installation ceremony for the position of Na Momo na Tui Nawaka yesterday.

Ratu Livai Derenalagi, one of three claimants of the title, says he is challenging the appointment of title holder, Ratu Asaeli Borabora.

They both belong to the chiefly Nalagi mataqali.

Ratu Livai claims his family are the rightful heirs to the traditional title with his geneology traced back to the first recorded chief of Nawaka before Fiji was ceded to Great Britain.

He also claimed the family had given the chiefly title to Ratu Asaeli's family because his great grandfather was unable to assume the role because of a disability.

He added for more than 70 years the title had eluded his family.

He asked his family be recognised as the rightful heirs of the title in what they claim was a bid to protect the vanua.

"A lot of our land has been sold and my concern is for the future generation.

"If the current leadership continues our people will be a poor people in the future. We all know that for us our real wealth is our land," he said.

"Despite holding a chiefly title the land does not belong to us alone, it belongs to the people as a whole and proper consultations need to be undertaken before any decision is made."

He added the installation and formal registration of Ratu Asaeli as chief of Nawaka was done without consultations with the rest of the families who were from the Nalagi clan.

On April 10, Ratu Livai, had appealed against Ratu Asaeli's formal registration as chief in the iTaueki Affairs Ministry Appeals Tribunal.

On April 27 both factions had met with the Native Lands and Fisheries Commission director, Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula, in a bid to find an amicable solution to the matter.

Ratu Vananalagi said they were yet to begin a formal inquiry into the appeal filed by Ratu Livai.