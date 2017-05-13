Mine safety audit in progress

/ Front page / News

THE safety audit of Vatukoula Gold Mine Ltd is still in progress, says Department of Mineral Resources director Dr Raijeli Taga.

At the same time, she said some parts of the mine had been opened to workers.

"The safety audit is still continuing, but areas that have been found to comply with safety standards have been opened for workers to enter," she said.

"The audit is still continuing by the MRD team to ensure that all improvements required are undertaken by the company."

She said safety at the mine was still a high priority of Government.

"The department would like to state that the safety of the workers is most important. We will always promote sustainable and safe practices that are up to standards for all operations that we regulate."

The mine was closed indefinitely after a series of accidents occurred at one of the underground mine shafts.

The accident led to the death of a mine worker and the hospitalisation of two more.