Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mine safety audit in progress

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, May 13, 2017

THE safety audit of Vatukoula Gold Mine Ltd is still in progress, says Department of Mineral Resources director Dr Raijeli Taga.

At the same time, she said some parts of the mine had been opened to workers.

"The safety audit is still continuing, but areas that have been found to comply with safety standards have been opened for workers to enter," she said.

"The audit is still continuing by the MRD team to ensure that all improvements required are undertaken by the company."

She said safety at the mine was still a high priority of Government.

"The department would like to state that the safety of the workers is most important. We will always promote sustainable and safe practices that are up to standards for all operations that we regulate."

The mine was closed indefinitely after a series of accidents occurred at one of the underground mine shafts.

The accident led to the death of a mine worker and the hospitalisation of two more.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)