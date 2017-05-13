Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Hospital helipad opens

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, May 13, 2017

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar launched a brand new $265,000 medevac helipad at the Sigatoka Hospital yesterday and called it a life-saver for the people of Nadroga-Navosa and tourists along the Coral Coast.

"Before this helipad was built, patients who were in need of emergency care had to be transported to Lautoka or Suva by ambulance, sometimes taking well over two hours," she said.

"As you can imagine, for a patient in a critical condition that is far from ideal and, in some cases, could be life-threatening."

Emergency airlifts from Sigatoka to Lautoka or Suva now takes 20 minutes.

"A fundamental premise of the emergency care system is that the time from injury to advanced treatment is a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the patient's health status; it is a matter of saving lives."

The helicopter landing facility was built over two-and-a-half years through funds raised by the Coral Coast Chapter of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.

The chapter's seven-year partnership with the Sigatoka Hospital has resulted in developments worth $1.5 million.

These include a new maternity ward, extensions to the outpatients department, refurbishment of the operating theatre, the supply of optical equipment, the construction of an accident and emergency ward and support from the Korean Government to boost the hospital's capacity to test for tuberculosis.

Coral Coast chapter president and general manager of the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort Peter Hopgood said his organisation was grateful to have the opportunity to help the hospital.

The Sigatoka Hospital helipad is one of only four in the country certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.








