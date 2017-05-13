Price claim

/ Front page / News

A SUPERMARKET in Fiji has been accused of price gouging, Government revealing yesterday that stricter laws were imposed on the import and export of goods because of the unscrupulous dealings of this particular business.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the supermarket was found to be selling lamb chops imported from New Zealand at an inflated price.

"There are a number of supermarkets in Fiji that are playing around with the system," he said.

"We have recently found a supermarket that was selling lamb chops at an increased price that was taking more from the consumer. Buying lamb chops from New Zealand will cost you about $2 a kilo."

He said the supermarket had set up an outlet in New Zealand where it repackaged and shipped the meat to Fiji, but sold it at an increased price.

"What they did instead of the Fijian supermarket buying directly from New Zealand for $2 a kilo and bringing that to Fiji, they had set up their own company in New Zealand.

"That New Zealand company of theirs buys from the source at $2 a kilo then the Fiji company buys from their NZ company at $10 to $12 a kilo.

"Then when you go to the supermarket you are buying lamb chops for $15.

"The company has been able to do two things. They were able to do a price hike, and secondly they moved money out of the country."

He said Government had strengthened import and export policies to prevent such acts.

"We are increasing our compliance which obviously needs to be upgraded. We have brought in new laws and increased our monitoring."