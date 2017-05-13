Villagers graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Proud graduates of the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop in Navetau, Saqani yesterday with their certificates. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE shortage of trades people locally is an issue, with overseas tradesmen being contracted for large projects in Fiji.

Officiating at the Sustainable Livelihood Program workshop graduation in Navetau, Saqani yesterday Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea said the shortage of trades people was a serious problem that Government was currently dealing with.

Speaking to graduates yesterday, Mr Vocea said there was a shortage of carpenters in the country.

"Companies and construction entities in Fiji have to hire carpenters from Malaysia and China for large construction projects," he said.

"There is a serious lack of carpenters and very few people actually know how to construct a house here in Fiji.

"Through workshops like this one which is organised by Government and the Fiji National University, we are trying to encourage members of communities to take up basic classes for basic carpentry skills."

Also speaking at the graduation, manager Sustainable Livelihood Project Seru Cavuilati said more than 10,000 students have graduated from the program since its establishment in 2012.

Mr Cavuilati said the aim of the project was to improve and enhance the livelihood sustainability in rural Fiji.

"SLP targets school leavers from the age of 14 and above, residing in maritime and rural areas, villages and settlements," he said.

"Between 2012 and 2013, over 4000 people have undergone such training."

Meanwhile a total of 194 villagers in the districts of Udu, Tawake, Vaturova and Saqani graduated yesterday with certificates in courses that would generate sustainable livelihoods for them and their respective families.

This has been made possible through the Fijian Government's sustainable livelihood program, in partnership with Fiji National University (FNU).

The graduates were trained in the areas of basic carpentry, joinery, child and elderly care, cookery, pastry, tailoring, commercial floriculture, stove constructions, wooden house construction and home technology repairs, to name a few.