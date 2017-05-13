Yaqona farmers take precaution

/ Front page / News

YAQONA farmers were out in farms yesterday trimming yaqona plants to save them from Tropical Cyclone Ella.

Those in Saqani did not want a repeat of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, where many lost yaqona crops.

Farmer Uraia Daviqele said they had trimmed the tops of the yaqona plants as a way of keeping them safe from the strong winds.

"I have a total of 15,000 yaqona plants and all have been trimmed while the rest of the plants have been harvested so nothing gets damaged by the cyclone," he said.

Mr Daviqele said he was lucky to have harvested a few yaqona plants early this month while the rest would have to be trimmed.

"During the previous cyclone last year, I trimmed the stems and I saved most of those yaqona plants which I managed to harvest early this year," he said.

"I also have a dalo farm but it's not a problem as it's on high ground," he said.

"Most farmers lost yaqona crops to STC Winston because they didn't trim the tall plants."

Meanwhile, vegetable farmer Gaya Prasad of Korotari said he had harvested all matured vegetables.

"We have pulled most of our crops and vegetables and taken them to the market before we lose them all during a cyclone, " he said.

"We were not really prepared in the last cyclone but for this one we really made sure that we are well prepared."

Sharing the same sentiments, rice farmer Suman Prakash said they had pulled all their vegetables and crops and sold them at the market so they could get some money to buy preparation supplies.