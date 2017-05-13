Abandoned mums get a treat

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has called on all Fijians to look after their mothers and not leave them at old people's homes in their old age.

With Mother's Day celebrations tomorrow, the Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, has questioned why children — when educated and employed — always opt to put their mothers in special homes.

Ms Vuniwaqa was at the Babasiga Ashram in Labasa yesterday for an early Mother's Day celebration.

"Where are the children? The State has had to step in to do what these children should be doing and that is looking after their mothers," she said.

"It's a sad message when the State steps in to do what children should do and fail to do their responsibility in looking after their parents, especially mothers.

"That's why we are here today to give women a treat and these women have given the best years of their lives to look after their children.

"Some may be on the streets or living with people who are not related to them while some are in homes and we need to respect them irrespective of what the situation may be."

Ms Vuniwaqa said Mother's Day should not only be celebrated as privileges of motherhood.

"It should actually be an everyday issue of where children should know their responsibilities towards their parents and to look after them when they grow old," she said.

Ms Vuniwaqa presented all the mothers at the ashram with gifts and celebrated with morning tea.

She reminded them that they were all precious to Government and their contributions to society had helped shape the nation.