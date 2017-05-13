Bacteria find clarified

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health has clarified that bacterium found at the Labasa Hospital was not the same bacteria detected at the CWM and Lautoka hospitals.

The bacteria detected at the Labasa Hospital is known as Klebsiella pneumonia (KPN) bacterium and was found in the neonatal intensive care unit in March.

A statement from the ministry explains the bacterium is commonly found in the mouth, skin, and intestines and can occur naturally in soil.

"The presence of bacteria in hospitals, while undesirable, is not unusual," the statement said, adding that the Labasa Hospital was safe to access.

Patients who spoke to this newspaper on the condition of anonymity claimed they were isolated as a result of the outbreak.

They said that this happened last month and not in March.

The patients who were admitted at the women's surgical ward said they were informed by doctors that a bacterium was found in some patients thus the isolation.

"In that same period in which we were isolated, two women also lost their lives and we believe it is to do with the bacteria," one patient said.

"One patient had to be isolated in one ward and it was scary. It was like watching a movie seeing some patients isolated and not an easy time to face."

The Ministry of Health, however denied the two deaths happened as a result of the bacterium outbreak. It stated that no lives were lost and that the Labasa Hospital was safe to access.