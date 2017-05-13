Jane is youngest FJFW designer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 10-year-old designer Jade Lloyd Jones. Picture: Supplied

THIS year's Fiji Fashion Week will showcase the talents of fashion designer Jane Lloyd Jones who is also the youngest designer on the show.

Jones, who is only 10 years old, started to put together designs when she was only six years old.

The young fashion designer said she still had the first designs she made and her motivation to put together those designer pieces after she found it difficult to locate "simple kids kaftan capes".

She will be showcasing her JLJ label which draws inspiration from dream catchers.

"I collect dream catchers and to me they mean a lot. In the old days they caught bad dreams and nightmares but to me they mean many paths crossing and meeting at some point, many friendships meeting," she said.

"I am learning and growing throughout these adventures. JLJ is fun easy pieces. No fuss, just how I like my clothes when I am on holiday."

She said she was looking forward to getting some fashion tips from older designers and also to experience and have fun during the show.

"This makes me feel special in many ways as my parents have given me an opportunity to explore fashion in many ways," Jones said.

"My collection is fun, easy to wear pieces for beach and resort."

Jones said apart from fashion designing, she loves acrobatics, horse riding, origami, roller skating and music.

She said put together JLJ label requires a lot of hard work but each day is an opportunity to put together a very unique piece.