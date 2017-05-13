Nair joins NFP

/ Front page / News

FORMER permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs in the FijiFirst Government, Robin Nair has joined the National Federation Party (NFP) as a member.

After many decades as a civil servant in the Fijian civil service, Australian public service and international organisations, Mr Nair described his first foray into the political arena as one to help build a new and better Fiji for all.

He said he wished to retire and pursue personal interests, but he now believed that age, fatigue nor fear should be an excuse not to continue to serve the people.

Mr Nair said he chose NFP because of its rich history of promoting the legitimate aspirations of all people, always fighting for equality, social justice, democracy, and transparent and inclusive governance.

"I do not need a job, but I cannot see my comfort coming ahead of the needs of our Fijian people," he said. "I hear them crying out, particularly at the grassroots level, for change, peace and progress," he claimed.

Mr Nair said now was the time to make real promises of democracy and with urgency.

"Fiji has defaulted, to date, on its promissory note for a democracy instead of honouring this sacred obligation," he said.

"We cannot ever again subjugate our people to fear, but we need to liberate them with the freedom of democracy, peace and progress."

He said the NFP sought to build a nation which had its foundation decency and intellectual, cultural and spiritual values.

"It is the only party with a genuine democratic structure and of long standing.

"I have been inspired by the present leader of the NFP, Prof Biman Prasad for carrying on that proud tradition of the party and for his leadership qualities shown by his tenacity in the Parliament to fight for an effective and genuine democracy which we could all be proud of and call our own."

Mr Nair joins former FijiFirst Cabinet minister Pio Tikoduadua, who announced last month that he was contesting the 2018 General Election under a NFP ticket.

Mr Tikoduadua quit the FijiFirst Government citing health reasons in 2015, but has since said he felt aspirations for democracy had been cast aside.

Prof Prasad said having a former government minister join his party was significant.