Fiji Time: 1:28 PM on Saturday 13 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, May 13, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

At the height of Cyclone Evan in December 2012, a soldier who lived at Navakai in Nadi, secured his home and moved his family to high ground.

He got dressed and told his family to move to safer ground.

By the time he left his home it was flooded. So he swam.

Going past homes people called out for his help.

He was in uniform.

At a house he swam in to check on residents, the father said happily, "Ahhhh, help has arrived".

He waded through the front door and out the back.

The family asked, "Hey where are you going?"

He said, "Areh yaar, I'm also victim reh."

But thank you to our service people, military, police and firefighters who leave their families to go and serve.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65700.6380
JPY 55.263552.2635
GBP 0.37090.3629
EUR 0.44140.4294
NZD 0.70630.6733
AUD 0.65310.6281
USD 0.48190.4649

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. PM leads poll
  2. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries
  3. Tikoduadua makes claims against FijiFirst
  4. Reddy clarifies comments
  5. Nair joins NFP
  6. Price claim
  7. Villagers graduate
  8. Jane is youngest FJFW designer
  9. Hospital helipad opens
  10. Deadline extended for Bill 28 submissions

Top Stories this Week

  1. A mum's fear Monday (08 May)
  2. Mother's Day date change confusion Monday (08 May)
  3. Invoicing scam Monday (08 May)
  4. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  5. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  6. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  7. From Ra to Europe Monday (08 May)
  8. Study in military law Monday (08 May)
  9. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  10. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)