FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

At the height of Cyclone Evan in December 2012, a soldier who lived at Navakai in Nadi, secured his home and moved his family to high ground.

He got dressed and told his family to move to safer ground.

By the time he left his home it was flooded. So he swam.

Going past homes people called out for his help.

He was in uniform.

At a house he swam in to check on residents, the father said happily, "Ahhhh, help has arrived".

He waded through the front door and out the back.

The family asked, "Hey where are you going?"

He said, "Areh yaar, I'm also victim reh."

But thank you to our service people, military, police and firefighters who leave their families to go and serve.